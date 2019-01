Celebration of Life For: Henry Hildebrand

Celebration of Life Date: At a later date

Henry Hildebrand, 98, of Winkler passed away Saturday, January 26th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Agatha, 1 daughter, 5 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Margaret.

Cremation has taken place.

The celebration of life service for Henry Hildebrand will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation Incorporated.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.