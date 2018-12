Funeral For: Henry Janzen

Funeral Date: December 27, 2018

Henry Janzen, 92 of Morris formerly of Ste. Elizabeth passed away Wednesday December 19th at Red River Valley Lodge. He is survived by his wife Agnes, 2 daughters, 3 sons and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters.

The funeral service for Henry Janzen will be held Thursday December 27th, 11am at Morris Fellowship Chapel with burial prior to the service at Lichtenau Ste. Elizabeth Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Morris Funeral Home, Wednesday December 26th from 12-6pm.

Donations may be made to MCC or Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.