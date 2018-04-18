Funeral For: Henry Martens

Funeral Date: Saturday April 21, 2018

Henry Martens, 95 of Winkler passed away Wednesday April 18th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Gertrude, 2 daughters, 2 sons and their families.

The funeral service for Henry Martens will be held Saturday April 21st, 2pm at Winkler Mennonite Church with burial at Rudnerweide Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Friday April 20th from 1-8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation – Evergreen.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler