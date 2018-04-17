Memorial For: Henry Rempel

Memorial Date: April 20, 2018

Henry Rempel, 90, of Winnipeg passed away Monday, April 16th at his home. He is survived by 1 daughter, 1 grandson, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Tina, 1 son, 1 son-in-law, and 6 brothers.

A memorial service for Henry Rempel will be held Friday, April 20th at 1pm at Sargent Avenue Mennonite Church, 926 Garfield Street.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.