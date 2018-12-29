Private Funeral For: Henry Sawatzky

Private Funeral Date:

Henry Sawatzky, 88, of Morris, passed away Wednesday, December 26th at Morris General Hospital. He is survived by 2 daughters, 3 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Esther, 1 son, and 1 son-in-law.

A private funeral and burial will be held at a later date.

Viewing will be at Morris Funeral Home, Wednesday January 2nd from 4 to 9pm.

Donations may be made to Red River Valley Lodge or Alzheimer’s Society.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.