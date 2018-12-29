Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

 Henry Sawatzky

Private Funeral For: Henry Sawatzky
Private Funeral Date:
Henry Sawatzky, 88, of Morris, passed away Wednesday, December 26th at Morris General Hospital. He is survived by 2 daughters, 3 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Esther, 1 son, and 1 son-in-law.
A private funeral and burial will be held at a later date.
Viewing will be at Morris Funeral Home, Wednesday January 2nd from 4 to 9pm.
Donations may be made to Red River Valley Lodge or Alzheimer’s Society.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.

