Memorial For: Herb Pauls

Memorial Date: January 29, 2019

Herb Pauls, 67, of Plum Coulee passed away Wednesday, January 23rd at his residence. He is survived by his wife Donna.

A memorial service for Herb Pauls will be held Tuesday, 2pm at Plum Coulee Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at Plum Coulee Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Monday, 1:30-6:30pm.

Donations may be made to assist with memorial expenses.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.