Funeral For: Herman Heide

Funeral Date: October 14, 2018

Herman Heide, 57 of Winkler passed away Tuesday October 9th at St. Boniface Hospital, Winnipeg. He is survived by his wife Tina, mother Anna Heide, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by his father Herman.

The funeral service for Herman Heide will be held Sunday October 14th, 2pm at Winkler Mennonite Church with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Saturday October 13th from 1-6-:30pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler