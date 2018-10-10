Celebration of Life For: Herman Loewen

Celebration of Life Date: October 15, 2018

Herman Loewen, 93, of Winnipeg formerly of Steinbach, passed away Tuesday, October 9th at Grace Hospital. He is survived by his wife Doris, 4 daughters, 1 son, and their families.

The celebration of life for Herman Loewen will be held Monday, October 15th at 2pm at Evangelical Free Church, 500 Lagimodiere Blvd.

Arrangements by Integrity Death Care, Winnipeg.