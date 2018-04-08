Memorial For: Herman Rempel

Memorial Date: April 14, 2018

Herman Rempel, 82, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, April 6th at Simkin Centre. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 2 sisters-in-law, and their families. He was predeceased by 3 sisters and 5 brothers.

A memorial service for Herman Rempel will be held Saturday, April 14th at 11am at Portage Avenue Church, 1420 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg.

Donations may be made to Canadian Food Grains Bank or Square One.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.