Funeral For: Hilda Dick Suderman

Funeral Date: July 16, 2018

Hilda Dick Suderman, 93 of Middlechurch Nursing Home passed away Sunday July 8th at her residence. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Abram.

The funeral service for Hilda Dick Suderman will be held Monday July 16th, 10:30am at McIvor Avenue MB Church, 200 McIvor Avenue, Winnipeg with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.