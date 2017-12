Funeral For: Ike Hiebert

Funeral Date: December 31, 2017

Ike Hiebert, 73, of Souris, passed away Sunday, December 24th, at Souris, Manitoba. He is survived by his wife, Minnie, 6 daughters, 1 son, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, and their families.

The funeral service for Ike Hiebert will be held Sunday, December 31st at 2pm at First Baptist Church, 3881 Park Avenue, Brandon.

Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Memories Chapel, Brandon.