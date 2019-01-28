Graveside Service For: Ilo Edbom

Graveside Service Date: January 29, 2019

Ilo Edbom, 102, of Vita formerly of Piney, passed away Friday, January 25th at Vita Personal Care Home. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Brue.

The graveside service for Ilo Edbom will be held Tuesday, January 29th at 1pm at Menisino Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Vita Friendship Centre.

Arrangements by Korban Funeral Home, Vita.