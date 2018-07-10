Details
Funeral For: Irene Papp
Funeral Date: July 18, 2018
Irene Papp, 96, of Donwood Manor passed away Friday July 6th at her residence. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister-in-law, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Leslie, and 1 brother.
The funeral service for Irene Papp will be held Wednesday July 18th, 2pm at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 4000 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg.
Arrangements by Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg.

