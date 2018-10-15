Funeral For: Isaak Peters

Funeral Date: October 16, 2018

Isaak Peters, 72, of Winkler passed away Saturday, October 13th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Susan, 5 daughters, 1 son and their families.

The funeral service for Isaak Peter will be held Tuesday, October 16th at 2pm at Chortitz Old Colony Church with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Monday from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.