Funeral For: Ivan Letkeman

Funeral Date: April 13, 2018

Ivan Letkeman, 88, of Portage La Prairie passed away Sunday, April 8th at Lion’s Prairie Manor. He is survived by his wife Kay, 3 daughters, 2 sons and their families.

The funeral service for Ivan Letkeman will be held Friday April 13th, 2pm at Portage Evangelical Church, Portage La Prairie.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba or Central Plains Cancer Care.

Arrangements by Ronald Moffit Memorial Services, Portage La Prairie.