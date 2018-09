Funeral For: Ivan Povey

Funeral Date:

Ivan Povey, 75, of Winnipeg, passed away Thursday, September 20th at Health Sciences Centre. He is survived by his wife, Sigrid, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and their families.

The funeral arrangements for Ivan Povey are pending.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.