Memorial For: Jack Epp

Memorial Date: April 7, 2018

Jack Epp, 84, of Steinbach passed away peacefully Monday, April 2nd at his residence. He is survived by his wife Norma, 4 daughters, 3 sons and their families.

A memorial service for Jack Epp will be held Saturday, April 7th at 11am at Grace Mennonite Church with ash interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.