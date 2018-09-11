Celebration of Life For: Jacob Dyck

Celebration of Life Date: September 14, 2018

Jacob Dyck, 78, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, September 8th at his home. He is survived by his wife Darlene, 1 daughter, 2 sons and their families.

The celebration of life service for Jacob Dyck will be held Friday, September 14th at 2pm at Westwood Presbyterian Church, 197 Browning Boulevard.

Viewing will be at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home Friday, 10am.

Donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission.

Arrangements by Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg.