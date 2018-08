Funeral For: Jacob F. Friesen

Funeral Date:

Jacob F. Friesen, 101, of Rosenort passed away Sunday, August 5th at the Red River Valley Lodge, Morris. He is survived by 4 daughters, 4 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Susie, 1 sister, 4 brothers, and 1 grandson.

The funeral arrangements for Jacob F. Friesen are pending.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.