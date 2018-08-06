Funeral For: Jacob F. Friesen

Funeral Date: August 9, 2018

Jacob F. Friesen, 101 of Rosenort passed away Sunday August 5th at Red River Valley Lodge, Morris. He is survived by 4 daughters, 4 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Susie, 1 sister, 4 brothers and 1 grandson.

The funeral service for Jacob F. Friesen will be held Thursday August 9th, 2pm at Rosenort EMC with burial at Rosenort EMC Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home