Funeral For: Jake Hildebrand

Funeral Date: September 6, 2018

Jake Hildebrand, 89, of Morden, passed away Saturday, September 1st at Tabor Home. He is survived by his wife Marie, 1 daughter, 2 sons, and their families.

The funeral service for Jake Hildebrand will be held Thursday, September 6th at 2pm at Morden E.M.M. Church, with burial at Southside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.