Funeral For: Jacob (Jake) Siemens

Funeral Date: January 16, 2019

Jacob (Jake) Siemens, 86, of Winkler passed away Saturday, January 12th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Margaret, 6 daughters, 7 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth.

The funeral service for Jacob (Jake) Siemens will be held Wednesday, January 16th at 11am at Zion Mennonite Church, Schanzenfeld with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Tuesday from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.