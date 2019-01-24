Funeral For: Jacob Klassen

Funeral Date: January 25, 2019

Jacob Klassen, 61, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, January 19th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by 4 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Abram and Anna Klassen and 2 siblings in infancy.

The funeral service for Jacob Klassen will be held Friday, January 25th at 11am at Riverwood Church Community Warehouse, 270 Gordon Avenue, with burial at Hespeler Cemetery, Niverville.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.