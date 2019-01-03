Details
Funeral For: Jacob P. Siemens
Funeral Date: January 5, 2019
Jacob P. Siemens, 87, of Steinbach passed away Wednesday, January 2nd at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by 5 daughters, 2 sons, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Susanna and 3 grandsons.
The funeral service for Jacob P. Siemens will be held Saturday, January 5th at 10:30am at Steinbach Mennonite Church.
Viewing will be held at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Friday, 7pm followed by a time of sharing at 7:30pm. Viewing will also be at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to the Gideons or MCC.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

