Funeral For: Jacob Rhode

Funeral Date: July 21, 2018

Jacob Rhode, 80, of Grunthal passed away Saturday, July 14th at De Salaberry District Health Centre. He is survived by 1 son, 4 step-children and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Cheryl Dawn and his second wife Agnes.

The funeral service for Jacob Rhode will be held Saturday, July 21st at 2pm at Pansy Chapel with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.