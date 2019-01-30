Funeral For: Jake Doell

Funeral Date: February 4, 2019

Jake Doell, 88, of Gladstone passed away Monday, January 28th at Third Crossing Manor. He is survived by his wife Anne, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Jake Doell will be held Monday, February 4th at 11am at Gladstone Christian Fellowship with burial at Gladstone Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Clarke’s Funeral Chapel, Gladstone Sunday from 3:30 to 4pm and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Clarke’s Funeral Chapel, Gladstone.