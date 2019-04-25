Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Memorial For: Jake Hildebrand
Memorial Date: April 27, 2019
Jake Hildebrand, 78, of Morden formerly of Altona and Winkler, passed away Tuesday, April 23rd at Tabor Home. He is survived by his wife Marty, 3 daughters, 1 son and their families.
A memorial service for Jake Hildebrand will be held Saturday, April 27th at 11am at Morden Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at 9:30am at Winkler Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden Friday from 1 to 6:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.

