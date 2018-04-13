Memorial For: Jake Isaac

Memorial Date: April 15, 2018

Jake Isaac, 90, of Winnipeg formerly of Niverville, passed away Wednesday, April 11th at Kildonan Personal Care Centre. He is survived by 2 daughters, 3 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Irene.

A memorial service for Jake Isaac will be held Sunday, April 15th at 2pm with private family burial prior to the service.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel tomorrow from 7 to 8:30pm.

Donations may be made to the Niverville Youth For Christ.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.