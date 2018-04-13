Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Isaak, Jake

Memorial For: Jake Isaac
Memorial Date: April 15, 2018
Jake Isaac, 90, of Winnipeg formerly of Niverville, passed away Wednesday, April 11th at Kildonan Personal Care Centre. He is survived by 2 daughters, 3 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Irene.
A memorial service for Jake Isaac will be held Sunday, April 15th at 2pm with private family burial prior to the service.
Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel tomorrow from 7 to 8:30pm.
Donations may be made to the Niverville Youth For Christ.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login