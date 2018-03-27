Funeral For: Jake Martens

Funeral Date: March 28, 2018

Jake Martens, 82, of Grunthal passed away Sunday, March 25th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by 1 son, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Suzie, his second wife Sarah, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Jake Martens will be held Wednesday, March 28th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at New Bothwell Sommerfeld Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Canadian Lung Association.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.