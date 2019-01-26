Details
Neufeld, Jacob

Funeral For: Jake Neufeld
Funeral Date: January 30, 2019
Jake Neufeld, 89, of Altona passed away Friday, January 25th at Eastview Place. He is survived by his wife Mary, 4 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 brother and 1 son-in-law.
The funeral for Jake Neufeld will be held Wednesday, 2pm at Altona EMM Church with burial at Altona Cemetery.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Monday from 1-9pm, Tuesday from 1-6pm, and at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to MCC.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.

