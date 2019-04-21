Funeral For: Jakob Dyck

Funeral Date: April 27, 2019

Jakob Dyck, 92 of Winnipeg passed away Thursday April 18th at Health Sciences Centre. He is survived by 2 daughters, 1 daughter in law, 3 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Olga.

The funeral service for Jakob Dyck will be held Saturday April 27th, 11am at North Kildonan Mennonite Church with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation, or MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.