Funeral For: Jean Plett

Funeral Date: December 29, 2017

Jean Plett, 87, of Winnipeg passed away Wednesday, December 20th at Donwood Manor Personal Care Home. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Gladwin and 2 sisters.

The funeral service for Jean Plett will be held Friday, December 29th at 11am at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Friends Funeral Service prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Donwood Manor Personal Care Home.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.