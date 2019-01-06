Funeral For: Jeanne Katherine Wiebe (Nee Giesbrecht)

Funeral Date: January 10, 2019

Jeanne Katherine Wiebe (Nee Giesbrecht), 76 of Morden passed away Friday January 4th at her residence. She is survived by her husband Ron, 2 daughters, 1 son, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Jeanne Katherine Wiebe (Nee Giesbrecht) will be held Thursday January 10th, 2pm at Westside Community Church, Morden with burial at Chapel Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden, Wednesday January 9th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Scleroderma Manitoba.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden