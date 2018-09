Memorial For: Jeffery Robert Charles Prondzinski

Memorial Date: September 8, 2018

Jeffery Robert Charles Prondzinski, 20, of Miami District passed away Tuesday, August 28th. He is survived by his parents Robert and Sophie, and 2 sisters.

A memorial service for Jeffery Robert Charles Prondzinski will be held Saturday September 8th, 2pm at Miami Hall with a Private Family burial at Miami Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Children’s Hospital – Cancer Care or Eden Mental Health Services.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.