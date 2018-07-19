Funeral For: Jerzy “George” Saciuk

Funeral Date: July 23, 2018

Jerzy “George” Saciuk, 75, of Winnipeg passed away Monday, July 16th at Seven Oaks Hospital. He is survived by his wife Halina, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 1 brother-in-law.

The funeral service for Jerzy “George” Saciuk will be held Monday, July 23rd at 10am at St. John Cantius Church, 846 Burrows Avenue, with burial at Brookside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Manitoba Wildlife Federation or a wildlife charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral service, Winnipeg.