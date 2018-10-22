Funeral For: Jessie Klassen

Funeral Date: October 25, 2018

Jessie Klassen, 93, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, October 21st at Bethesda Place. She is survived by 2 daughters, 4 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Cornelius, and 1 daughter.

The funeral service for Jessie Klassen will be held Thursday, October 25th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Mitchell Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel an hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.