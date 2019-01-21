Funeral For: Jim Funk

Funeral Date: January 27, 2019

Jim Funk, 75, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, January 20th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Judy, 2 daughters, 1 son, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Jim Funk will be held Sunday, January 27th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Southern Health- Santè Sud – Cancercare.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.