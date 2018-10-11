Memorial For: Jim Harms

Memorial Date: October 16, 2018

Jim Harms, 83, of Altona formerly of Dominion City, passed away Thursday, October 11th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Eva, 3 daughters, 2 sons and their families.

A memorial service for Jim Harms will be held Tuesday, October 16th at 2pm at Altona EMMC with private family burial prior to the service at Altona Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Sunday from 9am to 9pm and Monday from 9am to 6pm.

Donations may be made to Back to the Bible or Roseau River Bible Camp.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.