Celebration of Life Service For: Joan Wiebe

Celebration of Life Service Date: July 27, 2018

Joan Wiebe, 64 of Winnipeg passed away Saturday July 14th at Maples Care Home. She is survived by her husband Gordon, 2 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister and their families. She was predeceased by her parents and 1 brother.

Cremation has taken place.

The Celebration of Life Service for Joan Wiebe will be held Friday July 27th, 1:30pm at Transcona Memorial United Church, 209 Yale Avenue West, Winnipeg.

Donations may be made to E-Quality Communication Centre of Excellence – Joan Wiebe Access Fund.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona