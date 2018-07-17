Funeral For: Johan Dyck

Funeral Date: July 19, 2018

Johan Dyck, 79, of Winkler formerly of Ontario, passed away Saturday, July 14th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Aganetha, 5 daughters, 1 son and their families.

The funeral service for Johan Dyck will be held Thursday, July 19th at 2pm at Winkler Reinland Mennonite Church with burial at the church cemetery, Schanzenfeld.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Wednesday from 1 to 7pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.