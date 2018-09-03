Funeral For: Johan Penner

Funeral Date: September 6, 2018

Johan Penner, 52 of Altona formerly of Reinland passed away Monday September 3rd at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by 2 daughters and their families.

The funeral service for Johan Penner will be held Thursday September 6th, 2pm at Reinland Mennonite Church, Blumenfeld with burial at Reinland Mennonite Church Cemetery, Schanzenfeld.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Wednesday Sepetember 5th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler