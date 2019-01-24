Funeral For: John B. Klassen

Funeral Date: January 28, 2019

John B. Klassen, 81 of Winkler formerly of Rosenfeld passed away Thursday January 24th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by 3 daughters and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Justina and 2 daughters.

The funeral service for John B. Klassen will be held Monday January 28th, 2pm at Winkler Mennonite Church with burial at Hochstadt Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Sunday January 27th from 1-8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Gateway Resources.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler