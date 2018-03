Funeral For: John Badiuk

Funeral Date: March 28, 2018

John Badiuk, passed away Friday, March 23rd at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for John Badiuk will be held Wednesday, March 28th at 10am at Korban Funeral Chapel, Vita, with burial at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, Arbakka.

Arrangements by Korban Funeral Chapel, Vita.