Funeral For: John D. Froese

Funeral Date: February 3, 2019

John D. Froese, 77, of Winkler formerly of Kronsgart, passed away Thursday, January 31st at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Mary, 3 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 child in infancy.

The funeral service for John D. Froese will be held Sunday February 3rd, 2pm at Winkler Mennonite Church, with burial at Froese Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Saturday February 2nd from 1 to 6pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.