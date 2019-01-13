Memorial For: John D. Klassen

Memorial Date: January 16, 2019

John D. Klassen, 83 of Grunthal passed away Friday January 11th at Grunthal Menno Home. He is survived by 3 daughters, 3 sons, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Susie and his 2nd wife Kay.

A memorial service for John D. Klassen will be held Wednesday January 16th, 2pm at Grunthal Bergthaler Mennonite Church with a private burial at Grunthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach, Tuesday January 15th from 7-8pm.

Donations may be made to Project Wellness.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach