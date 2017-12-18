Funeral For: John D. Stoesz

Funeral Date: December 21, 2017

John D. Stoesz, 89, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, December 15th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Ellen, 3 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son and 1 great-grandson in infancy.

The funeral service for John D. Stoesz will be held Thursday, December 21st at 11am at Braeside Evangelical Mennonite Church, 1011 Monroe Avenue, with private family interment at Hespeler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.