Celebration of Life For: John E. Kehler

Celebration of Life Date: December 10, 2017

John E. Kehler, 81, of Morris passed away Sunday, December 3rd at Morris General Hospital. He is survived by his wife Edna, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son, 1 sister, and 1 brother.

The celebration of Life service for John E. Kehler will be held Sunday, December 10th at 2pm at Morris Emmanuel Baptist Church, with private family burial prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse Canada.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.