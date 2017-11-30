Funeral For: John E. Plett

Funeral Date: December 4, 2017

John E. Plett, 92 of Steinbach formerly of Landmark passed away Wednesday November 29th at Rest Haven Nursing Home. He is survived by 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Levina.

The funeral service for John E. Plett will be held Monday December 4th, 2pm at Landmark Christian Fellowship Church with burial at Prairie Rose EMC Cemetery.

Arrangements by Wheeler Funeral Home, Winnipeg