Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Funeral For: John E. Plett
Funeral Date: December 4, 2017
John E. Plett, 92 of Steinbach formerly of Landmark passed away Wednesday November 29th at Rest Haven Nursing Home. He is survived by 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Levina.
The funeral service for John E. Plett will be held Monday December 4th, 2pm at Landmark Christian Fellowship Church with burial at Prairie Rose EMC Cemetery.
Arrangements by Wheeler Funeral Home, Winnipeg

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login