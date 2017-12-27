Funeral For: John Gerbrandt

Funeral Date: December 22, 2017

John Gerbrandt, 80, of Grunthal passed away Friday, December 22nd at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Elma, 2 sons, and their families.

He was predeceased by 1 son.

The Funeral Service for John Gerbrandt will be held Friday 11am, at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Grunthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Steinbach Community Outreach.

Arrangements made by Birchwood Funeral Chapel.