Memorial For: John Ginter
Memorial Date: October 18, 2018
John Ginter, 94, of Winkler passed away Saturday, October 13th at Boundary Trails Heath Centre. He is survived by his wife Mary, 3 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife, Helen.
A memorial service for John Ginter will be held Thursday, 2pm at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church with a private family burial prior to the service.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, on Wednesday from 1 to 9pm.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.
John Ginter
